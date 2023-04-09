An open letter to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

Several times before, I have written to you about various topics, such as the false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, climate justice and gun violence.

After yet another mass shooting at a school, I write again with a fervent plea to do something to recognize the elephant in the room. Please answer this question: Why do we have the dubious distinction of being the only developed nation with an extraordinary number of mass shootings?

When we had a federal ban on certain semi-automatic firearms, the incidence of shootings went down. Doesn’t common sense say that a ban needs to be put in place again? Isn’t it your responsibility to be part of enacting legislation that helps to protect the citizens of your district?

I know you do other important work to address the needs of your constituents. But I also know you have accepted thousands of dollars over the years from the National Rifle Association. A ban on certain semi-automatic firearms has nothing to do with Second Amendment rights. It is about profits for the gun industry and those who support it.

You can make a difference. You could change course and help to make the ban a reality.

The thing I find most disgusting is that we are allowing the slaughter of little children who have such potential to help our world be a better place. This is also shattering the lives of their surviving family members forever.

Mary Anne Hicks

Warwick Township