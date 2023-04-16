Dear U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

It’s long past time for comprehensive gun control.

You can start with banning semi-automatic rifles and instituting a buy-back system for all of those already out there. In the interim, ban the manufacture and sale of parts for these weapons, as well as large-capacity magazines, bump stocks, cranks and anything that allows these weapons to be fully automatic.

Strip weapons manufacturers of their immunity from lawsuits. If they manufacture or market a defective product, they should be held accountable.

Institute expanded universal background checks that keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t possess them, including those convicted of violent offenses, those with a history of mental illness or domestic abuse and those who are on terrorist or no-fly lists.

Require the registration of all guns and ammunition, license all gun owners, require insurance on all guns and make gun-safety training mandatory to own or use a gun. These are relatively simple safety measures that we already use with automobiles.

A gun safe, gun lock and/or smart gun technology should be required for all guns.

Instead of thoughts and prayers, it’s time for legislative action.

Larry Berger

Manheim Township