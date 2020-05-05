Here is a message that I sent to Gov. Tom Wolf:

I write with concern about the inequality of closings due to COVID-19.

While Lowe’s and Home Depot in Lancaster, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Store in Lititz are open, small greenhouses are required to remain closed. I write specifically about Miller’s Greenhouses in Landisville (“Plants on Pause,” May 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, which explained that additional Stauffers garden centers have been gradually reopening for in-person shopping).

I understand the threat of COVID-19 and a legitimate need to prevent its spread. However, the little guys are sustaining the loss, while the large centers are allowed to remain open. This is a justice issue, not a health issue or political issue.

Miller’s is a family-operated business that faces massive financial loss that may not be sustainable. By following reasonable safety guidelines, any threat to customers at Miller’s is more easily managed than at large shopping centers.

I am neither an employee, relative, nor close friend of the Miller family.

Further, I voted for you as governor. I speak out of a sense of my Christian and civic responsibility in support of the “underdog.”

Please hear my plea.

Charles B. Longenecker

Manheim Township