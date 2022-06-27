The following is an abbreviated letter that I sent to the press secretaries of each U.S. senator in the hopes that they would begin to take seriously climate change, as its effects become ever-present in our world:

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey,

I am writing with the hope of persuading you to read, or even glance at, “Though the Earth Gives Way,” Mark Johnson’s novel that details what life may be like in end times due to climate change — in 2028!

The American people, if not the world, are counting on your policymaking bosses to consider the future they are handing young people like me. Riding our bicycles instead of driving cars, recycling and conserving water won’t save us from the future of climate change — but Congress just might.

Neither Republicans nor Democrats will fall heir to Mother Earth, but all of us left to fight for our right to live in harmony with the environment will.

With genuine love and concern for my future children, for yours and for all the generations to inherit this Earth after us, I am humbly asking everyone in your Senate office to consider this novel as a look at our future without your agency and effort.

Julia Ravegum

East Petersburg