In this time of the culture war’s fury, I quite understand the meaning of “woke” and hold it as a token of America’s greatness.

What I do not understand are the distortion and abuse the word has suffered. Or how some would-be moralists seek to expunge such a treasure from education’s collective awareness.

Besides being an insulting “cancellation” of a people’s identity, book banning is bad pedagogy.

America is not a partisan issue. Rather, it is a mutual rejoicing of all liberating cultures. I want America’s children to hear and be inspired by the aspiration of each story. I do not know how a true believer in equality can immerse his or her soul in the narration of another’s story without feeling an identity, worthy of jubilation. Such as the TV series “Finding Your Roots,” for example.

All too much, our politics are crippled by the incompatibility of two modalities. The old mode can be symbolized by the Pledge of Allegiance and guns. The prospect of a better future, however, is offered by an alternative — poetic song and open hands.

Poignant observance is provided by Holy Week. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of the innocent by prejudice and hatred. Easter is the resurrection of oneness.

This letter was written under the inspiration of the hymn and song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” I cannot listen to its beauty without tears rolling down my cheeks. May harmony bless the children.

If you are not awake to “woke,” maybe you are still sleeping with the nakedness of racial prejudice.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown