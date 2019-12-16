As someone who wrote about the American military for over 20 years, I share the outrage of people who object to President Donald Trump using it for his personal political aims, regardless of the demands of justice. Does he know anything about the Uniform Code of Military Justice? Probably not. Aides tried to dissuade him from pardoning war criminals, but he always seeks out the lowest common denominator and the most divisive action.
Major Mathew Golsteyn had not even been tried! He deserved his day in court and, in my opinion, would have been cleared of the charge against him — but we’ll never know since justice was not allowed to take its course.
The cases of Eddie Gallagher and Clint Lorance are worse: Both were convicted of heinous un-American and un-military actions. Lorance commanded his soldier to shoot unarmed villagers! This is being a war hero — seriously?
We have an unfit commander in chief who will be happy to undermine the military if he sees a political advantage in it.
Louise Barnett
East Hempfield Township