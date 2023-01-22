The Republican Party is at it again, spewing the mantra that Congress needs to cut the unsustainable national debt before it leads to some economic calamity. The GOP threat is, in essence, to shut down the government.

It is true that the debt must be reduced, and the sooner the better. But, if I might ask, where was the GOP when the previous president — you know, the guy who unsuccessfully tried to overthrow our government — added about $7.9 trillion to the debt?

Why is it that the GOP only seems to care about the debt issue when a Democrat is in the Oval Office? When Democrats are in control, it’s all about “balancing the budget” for the GOP. When their guy was president, they spent like drunken sailors. Their solution was tax cuts for the rich and huge corporations.

In my view, it’s just another demonstration of their “post policy” governing style. Rather than initiating anything new, they seemingly spend all of their energy opposing everything and anything proposed by those on the other side of the aisle.

Enough already, for both parties. Enough of these threats that can disrupt the U.S. and world economies. Instead of threats, how about coming up with some solid and manageable ideas on how to properly manage spending and reducing the debt? How about both sides working together to find a workable solution, rather than all of this childish bickering?

I wonder if that is possible anymore with the current class of knuckleheads that we elected.

Ed Binder

West Hempfield Township