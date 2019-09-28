On Aug. 10, we were looking forward to “Divorce Southern Style” at Rainbow Comedy Playhouse.
We had been there many times before and loved the whole experience. The shows are so enjoyable — who doesn’t need more laughter? The food is exceptional, with so many different dining options. Some members of the cast help to seat you, and others may be your servers for the evening.
That morning we received the call: The show would not go on. It sounded intense, something big was going on. We tried to reschedule, and calls weren’t being returned. Being season pass holders, we were upset we could lose money.
Next came the shocking announcement of the closing. An article in LNP helped us to see the big picture (“Paradise theater abruptly closes doors,” Aug. 31). Our loss doesn’t compare to that of the two remaining owners.
I support Jonathan Erkert and Amber Besash and hope that someday the show will go on, again. Rainbow Comedy Playhouse has always been one of a kind.
Cora Rowe
Wrightsville