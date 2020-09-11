News from the Republican National Convention is that the Republican Party did not write a new platform this year. It appears the party will follow the whims of President Donald Trump.

So, based on my observations, this is seemingly the platform of the party of Trump:

1. Refuse to solve COVID-19 problem using science, like other nations. Instead, convince the American public that 190,000-plus deaths, many unnecessary, are OK. They are not.

2. Pretend problems like the economy and returning to school can be solved without fully addressing COVID-19.

3. Blame Democrats for everything.

4. Hug the flag while selling out the military, with Trump reportedly calling service members “losers” and “suckers.”

5. Give tax cuts to the rich and corporations while claiming fiscal responsibility in proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

6. Attack free elections by claiming totally unproven voter fraud.

7. Promote conspiracy theories.

8. Weaken ties to our allies while cozying up to our enemies.

9. Do nothing to resolve legitimate concerns about police brutality.

10. Stoke racial tensions.

11. Incite violence — as long as it is from your supporters.

12. Claim “law and order” platform while having criminal indictments among former members of your campaign and administration.

13. Threaten the free press. Call journalists enemies of the people.

14. Shred the Constitution, starting with the emoluments clause.

Please vote against four more years of this chaos. Trump and his sycophants need to be shown the door in November. That means you too, Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

Tracey Bowman

Lancaster