As expected, the leftist, environmentally misled LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board condemned single-use plastic bags as environmental pollution (“Bagging plastic,” Aug. 16 editorial).

Interestingly, the Lancaster Township bag ban does not include the plastic bags used by LNP | LancasterOnline to protect the propaganda that is delivered to residents.

The editorial suggests secondary uses for thin plastic newspaper bags — which are good actual secondary uses. But, in a sloppy lack of research, no similar secondary uses are suggested for thin plastic grocery bags. They are ideal for use as liners for small- and medium-sized waste cans around the house. Every room in your home probably has a small waste can.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board does not realize that separate plastic bags must be purchased for waste baskets and for many other uses that could be handled by “single-use” plastic bags. So, where is the environmental advantage?

Also, paper bags are not suitable for many items that will soak through paper.

I look forward to a dozen or more green, single-use bags provided when shopping at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods market each week. It is common to use a dozen or more bags a week.

Grocery shoppers do not come home with single-use plastic bags and throw them out into the street when empty. Purchasers of fast food who receive plastic bags and eat on the run are more likely to be the ones littering the environment.

Again, the problem is the irresponsible behavior of people who do not dispose of bags properly — not the existence of single-use plastic bags.

Gary Sensenich

Manheim Township