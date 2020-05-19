With everything that has been going on with the coronavirus and now the politicizing of the containment strategy, I am relieved to have the opportunity to vote for someone who will actually make an effort to change something in Washington, D.C.

The first time I saw Sarah Hammond speak, I was impressed with her deep knowledge of the issues, and I was surprised during the question-and-answer time that she could be so relatable and personable, even though it was clear she naturally assumes the role and responsibilities of leadership.

I think that’s what we’re going to need to beat Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — someone with bold ideas and enough sense and composure to help make Congress an effective institution again. If they are going to be spending my tax money in Washington, I want someone I can trust to spend it wisely and be transparent about where it’s going.

Sarah Hammond clearly has our interest at heart and, as a voter, I’m trusting her with my vote in the June 2 Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District.

Robert Misciagna

Columbia