“ReOpen PA Protect The Vulnerable” signs have been popping up all over. Fair enough. So how do we protect the vulnerable? In the case of nursing homes, plans are being funded and implemented. Grocery stores have been quite effective at protecting customers and personnel. Their strategies can be adapted to other businesses.

But what’s the plan for workers who are vulnerable because they are crowded into plants or warehouses that are not easily adapted for worker safety? Or for essential workers picking crops?

What about people with underlying health conditions? What’s the plan for protecting them? How do you make sure that every diabetic and every hypertensive individual can afford the medications that keep them healthy?

What’s the plan for families living in crowded conditions — especially those living in poverty? How does a family member who gets ill self-quarantine in an apartment or small house in which no one has their own bedroom and all share a bathroom?

I can only conclude that those of you putting up those signs haven’t really thought through what it would take to protect the vulnerable. Or could you be hiding behind the reality that the kind of housing and neighborhood you live in — plus having heath insurance or at least robust health yourself — will protect you and yours?

Wouldn’t that be a most cynical and fundamentally immoral and un-Christian calculation? I prefer to believe you haven’t really thought about it. Please do. And then tell us your plans to protect the vulnerable.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township