In the Aug. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline, there was an article by The Associated Press on Page A8 about how Planned Parenthood plans to spend $50 million to try to defeat Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, including in Pennsylvania.

Why is Planned Parenthood even allowed to donate money or pay for commercials when it is receiving our tax dollars for something that about 150 million Americans do not support?

According to the Government Accountability Office, in the three-year period from 2016 to 2018, Planned Parenthood received $1.8 billion in taxpayer dollars! There were no updated figures on what it has received since then.

Abortion was not outlawed by the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, despite what you are being told by some abortions-rights activists. All the court did was send the issue back to each individual state to decide what the law would be in that state.

Dennis Piasecky

Salisbury Township