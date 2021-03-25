Willow Valley Communities’ major move to downtown Lancaster is, in my view, a terrible fit, but as “big money” goes, it comes as no surprise.

I recently read in our great newspaper about redevelopment of the southern end of the city, too — mid-income housing with amenities. Kudos to all the planners. In my opinion, a plan similar in scope to this could work much better in the proposed location for the Willow Valley project.

In my opinion, Willow Valley could find other land outside of the city to gobble up and erect its “Taj Mahal” — and avoid adding to the uptick in congestion problems that I believe its downtown project will create. I commute north-south through Lancaster city occasionally, with its congestion and poor road surfaces.

Frank Voynar

West Lampeter Township