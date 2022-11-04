According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than 65 million pregnancies were aborted in the United States between 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, and 2021.

Some of those were necessary due to the health of the mother, but there were not more than 65 million cases of “mother in danger.” Nor have there been more than 65 million cases of rape or incest. These are exceptional circumstances.

Most of the more than 65 million cases were due to women finding themselves pregnant and deciding they no longer wanted to be.

It is my opinion that if a fertile female wishes to engage in intimate relations, she should plan ahead and choose not to get pregnant if she doesn’t want to get pregnant.

This can be done by selecting one or more of the following methods that prevent pregnancies: the pill, spermicide jelly, a patch, an intrauterine device, a diaphragm, a condom (male or female), a vaginal ring, a progestin shot, deployment of the rhythm method, surgical sterilization, abstinence, the morning-after pill or natural family planning.

Not all of these methods are 100% effective — except abstinence — so a discussion with your doctor can help you choose what methods are right for you. After all, it is your body and your choice. Plan ahead so you don’t have to choose abortion.

Deb Rutter, Lititz