In Brad Bumsted’s Nov. 17 analysis (“Convicting Krasner not a slam dunk”), Pennsylvania House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris attempts to deflect blame for Philadelphia’s crime wave from the city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner. Harris is quoted as saying “This chamber is also responsible.” The Philadelphia state representative asserted that Krasner is trying to fight crime “with one hand behind his back” because of the Legislature’s failure to enact tougher gun laws.

The entire theme of the article seemed to me to be that the Legislature has no business interfering in how a duly elected district attorney chooses to enforce the law. Yes, Krasner was elected twice by the Democratic machine in Philadelphia. Yes, he is not solely responsible for rising crime. But the main reason the Legislature must get involved is that the only solution ever proposed by that same Democrat machine is to infringe on the rights of all Pennsylvanians.

It is an irrefutable fact that a small number of mostly repeat offenders are responsible for most of the violent crime. I believe that by failing to prosecute those individuals to the fullest, Krasner fosters a climate of repeat violence.

Richmond, Virginia, had similar problems in the late 1990s. The federal government formed a partnership with local law enforcement to target such offenders. Project Exile moved cases involving convicted felons with guns, drug crimes involving guns and violent gun use into the federal court system where sentences were longer and were often served in distant federal prisons. Thus repeat violent offenders were “exiled.”

If Philadelphia wants to seriously address its crime problem, it should target the real source. Leave the good guys alone

John Wade

Paradise Township