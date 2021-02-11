In spring 2002 I got to spend a week in Washington, D.C., an opportunity presented to me as a result of the excellent education I received from Mannheim Township High School and specifically Mark Reinhardt. This immersed me in the inner workings of government. I met senior officials, legislators and even a diplomat. It was a memorable trip.

The pinnacle of the trip though was my meeting with Congressmen Joe Pitts. Rep. Pitts sat with me and discussed my future, faith and politics. We discussed the future of the world after 9/11. What I found wasn’t a politician, but a person sincerely interested in listening and understanding.

In the years that followed, I did not always agree Rep. Pitts. The biggest disagreement for me was the invasion of Iraq. But what I found when I reached out to his office was as receptive as he was in our first meeting. Even when we disagreed.

Unfortunately, Rep. Pitts’ successor has not shown the same strength of character. I’ve found that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his office are unwilling to answer even basic questions.

Since Smucker won’t respond to emails or phone calls, I will address my concerns for the congressman here. How do you reconcile holding office in an election that you claim was improper? Either you intentionally damaged the democratic process or you’re holding your seat illegally. If there is evidence of irregularities, will you resign? Since no such evidence has been found, when will you apologize for trying to subvert democracy?

Joshua Druce

Lancaster