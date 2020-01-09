On behalf of the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians and our more than 1,800 members, I commend former Congressman Joe Pitts for his astute op-ed on getting surprise medical billing legislation right (“Surprise medical bills need sound solution,” Dec. 31). Pennsylvania’s emergency physicians care for all patients regardless of insurance status, as mandated under federal law, and strongly support ending surprise medical billing. But poorly crafted legislation based on a benchmark reimbursement rate will devastate the emergency care system in Pennsylvania.
Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania House Insurance Committee has advanced state-level legislation (House Bill 1862) that takes this adverse approach. HB 1862 emulates a California law that has caused insurers to cut clinicians from their networks, increased complaints on access to care, and led to more consolidation, reducing patient choice. HB 1862 mandates that an insurer pay an out-of-network clinician at the insurer’s median in-network rate, followed by arbitration only to determine the accuracy of that calculation.
This fails to recognize that clinicians have no access to insurance contracts except their own, and incentivizes insurers to trim their costs by cutting emergency physicians from insurance networks, knowing that we will continue to care for all patients.
We need to prohibit surprise medical bills at both the state and federal level. Legislation using well-structured arbitration focused on reimbursement appropriateness to incentivize insurers and clinicians to resolve their disputes themselves, as highlighted by Pitts, will both end surprise medical billing and preserve quality emergency care in Pennsylvania.
Arvind Venkat, M.D.
President, Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians