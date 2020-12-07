Pithy message for Trump supporters (letter) Dec 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I have one thing to say to all you Trumpers out there: Get over it!Sound familiar? Karen FinkRapho Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Today's Top Stories 8 places to cut your own Christmas tree in Lancaster County this holiday season 17 min ago Demand for COVID Vaccines Expected to Get Heated — And Fast 18 min ago Lancaster city man drove to Indiana to kidnap 13-year-old girl, brought her back to county to assault: DA's office 1 hr ago Are you modifying your Christmas or holiday plans because of COVID-19? Let us know. [survey] 2 hrs ago COVID-19's effect on Latinos in Lancaster County; Lancaster man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro after lung transplant [Weekend Reads] 2 hrs ago Leukemia has returned for former Lampeter-Strasburg hoopster Ryan Smith 2 hrs ago Don’t be glum: Mood rings are making a comeback [The Scribbler] 3 hrs ago Adjutant General's retirement comes days after report criticizes veterans home's handling of COVID-19 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump 2020 Election