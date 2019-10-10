As a registered Republican, I have never voted a straight ticket in the past 60 years. I can only imagine that the following conversation will play out many times in November 2020, at most Lancaster County polling places:
“Who did you vote for for president?”
“I don’t know, I vote straight Republican.”
“Could you have cast a ballot for Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong Un or Mickey Mouse?”
“I don’t know, I vote straight Republican.”
“How about for senator or your congressman?”
Same answer.
“How about judges, tax collector or dog catcher?”
Same answer.
Do you see why we have a “stable genius” in the White House and our country is in such sad shape?
Answer: “I vote straight Republican.”
Well, welcome to Lancaster County. Please set your clocks back 200 years.
Maybe, to make people think, just a little, when they go to the polls, why don’t we eliminate the lever that people pull to vote straight party, both Republican and Democrat?
Enough said.
Richard Hibshman
East Hempfield Township