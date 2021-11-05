I read with utter revulsion, under “Entertainment” in the Sept. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline, of a shoofly pie-eating contest to be held at Dutch Wonderland’s Celebration Theater on Sept.19. Then, unashamedly, photos of the grotesquerie appeared in the Sept. 20 edition (“Shoveling in shoofly pies”).

In my estimation, these mortifying spectacles are reminiscent of a time when carnival geeks bit off the heads of live chickens.

I believed, naively perhaps, that since few still favored the barbarous, long-banned dogfighting and cockfighting contests in the United States, that the equally indefensible, insensate custom of food eating contests would by now similarly be banned.

Attitudes about food reveal volumes about a culture.

Where to begin? Potentially catastrophic damage can be done by hurriedly consuming a massive number of calories. It puts extreme metabolic stress on the pancreas, liver, kidneys and heart, and has the potential of causing damage to the stomach.

Excessive consumption sends the wrong message to people with eating disorders, and obesity and overconsumption are real health concerns.

I believe that these spectacles are demonstrably unconscionable and display indifference and apathy to the hungry and undernourished in our world.

Dutch Haven, the provider of the pies, is described as an “Amish food and crafts destination.” I doubt that most Amish would approve of the profligacy and hedonism on display in these contests.

In Dante's classic “Inferno,” written some seven centuries ago, we find the gluttonous in the third circle of hell.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster