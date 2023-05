We have enjoyed the various LNP | LancasterOnline articles and pictures of some of the free-to-play pianos in various places in Lancaster County.

I was driving past a church today and heard the carillon playing, “Rock of Ages cleft for me, Let me hide myself in Thee.” I was whistling that tune for 15 minutes or more afterward.

Our churches send out music daily that blesses the hearts of the faithful here in Elizabethtown. It’s also music for everyone!

Wayne and Mary Lou Lawton

Elizabethtown