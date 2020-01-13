We received a surprise offering for the New Year’s Day pork and sauerkraut meal served at Lancaster Church of the Brethren. I received a phone call just days before the Jan. 1 meal from a man named John.
He offered to come to our church during the meal and play a variety of both holiday and classical music on the piano for those attending the meal. He did not choose to eat a meal himself, nor would he take any payment when offered. He was a true inspiration for all those who were able to hear his music, and more appreciated by our church than words can ever describe.
His kindness to all those attending this event is something we will long remember, and we can’t thank him enough for this act of kindness.
Cindy Harmes
Manheim Township