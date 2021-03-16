Letters to the editor

This is a reaction to the letter from the 81-year-old local physician that appeared March 11 (“Dismay over vaccine decision”).

I read the letter with dismay. It is hard to believe that, with his record of medical service and at his age, he had not yet been scheduled for his COVID-19 vaccination.

My relationship with this physician has both a personal and medical involvement. He put the interests of the patient first every time — and at no small personal risk to himself of exposure to the coronavirus. He needs to be moved near the top of the list!

Bob Grobengieser

East Hempfield Township

