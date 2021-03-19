COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. I worked as an infectious disease physician for a large, respected pharmaceutical company for many years. There, I led the clinical development of anti-infective drugs and vaccines. After observing the preclinical process, I volunteered in human studies for every vaccine we developed during my tenure.

Later I represented the company to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, one of the most rigorous and advanced drug- and biologicals-licensing agencies in the world. That agency is managed by highly skilled teams of physicians, biological scientists, statisticians, chemists and pharmacologists. Demonstration of safety and efficacy is the only route to vaccine approval. The product sponsor must provide convincing scientific evidence that the product will perform as the sponsor claims it will and that its benefits outweigh any risks.

One reason why some people hesitate to get a COVID-19 vaccine is the claim that they were developed too rapidly. But more than 10 years of scientific laboratory work on an mRNA-based drug preceded the development of an mRNA-based vaccine.

Another criticism is that the vaccines were approved before they had been fully “vetted.” I rolled up my sleeve and took two shots in my arm because I trust the research scientists who developed the vaccines and the regulatory scientists who approved the emergency use!

This trust is based on my experience in helping to develop and license vaccines, including an inside view of the “vetting” process.

I repeat: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. So roll up your sleeve with confidence.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township