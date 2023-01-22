A front-page article in the Oct. 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline touted the benefits provided by industrialized medical care (“Medical investments”). It reported that millions of dollars are being spent locally on hospitals and new technology.

Many small medical offices have been bought out by large corporations to form four “physician factories” that operate like a business but, in my view, lose a sense of personal care for patients in the process.

Doctors within some of these health care systems can be assigned up to 2,000 patients and can be scheduled to spend less than 15 minutes with each of them. The prime directive is seemingly to make money, so patients are seen as an assembly line. To maximize profits, the line must keep moving.

The Oct. 30 article makes two alarming things clear. First, any time you make a system more efficient, you will lose something. In this case, what you lose is personal care. Second, the days of having a long-term relationship with your doctor seem to be over.

What the article doesn’t mention is that there is an alternative. With the direct primary care model, you have unlimited access to your primary care physician. This is not expensive concierge service.

My doctor was associated with one of the four “physician factories,” and if I needed to make an appointment, I had to wait over a month or see somebody else. She opened a direct primary care practice. It doesn’t accept insurance, but for $75 a month, I get excellent, unlimited health care — without waiting. I have a doctor who knows me personally, so I am not one of 2,000 patients. There are other direct primary care doctors in Lancaster County, and more are coming.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township