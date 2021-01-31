Extremists (right or left) contaminate their cause. Let me be clear: I do not condone the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

The Jan. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Truth vs. Trump”) contains the phrases “pro-Trump domestic terrorists”; “mob ... included white supremacists and other right-wing extremists”; “relatively few of the domestic terrorists were arrested at the scene”; “most of the criminals were allowed to stroll out ... after they had committed their crimes”; “allowed domestic terrorists to roam largely unchecked”; “seditious insurrection” and “white supremacists pillaging.”

I don’t think the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board could have used more sanctimonious and incendiary words.

If you changed the words “right-wing,” “pro-Trump,” and “white” appropriately, I believe you could have used those same phrases to describe Portland, Oregon, in June, July and August 2020. After many weeks of “protests,” Billy J. Williams, United States Attorney for the District of Oregon said, “We need more numbers to do something to stop this ridiculous violence.”

When city businesses fasten plywood over their front windows and paint them with the label “Black owned” to avoid vandalism and arson, that indicates to me the extent of the “thirst for power” and “overthrow of democracy” by rioters.

The incendiary phrases your editorial used, relating to the U.S. Capitol, could have easily been used to describe the many months (not hours) of “activism” in Portland. I do not remember reading those words here. Currying favor?

Bob Reed

Colerain Township