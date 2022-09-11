“Judeo-Christian values” has become a revived political phrase in recent years. But people are prostituting the phrase — shorn from biblical text — for ideological electoral purposes and closed-minded politics.

For a biblical example of true “Judeo-Christian values,” consider the passage Jesus read from the prophet Isaiah in a Nazareth synagogue. This is from the Gospel of Luke, quoting the prophet Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

Jesus’ quote from Isaiah seems Judeo-Christian.

To all Christians, including those running for office, I have this question: Can you recognize the way you might prostitute and misuse the Bible to gain political power and electoral advantage?

Before you discount this letter, let’s have a conversation about words by Jesus drawn from the Torah. Love for God with heart, soul and mind is the greatest commandment, and love for neighbor is “like unto it” (Matthew 22:37 and Luke 10:27).

One more thing. We Christians, Muslims and Jews all claim Abraham as one of our ancestors.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township