Maybe we need to change the “focus” to look at what’s working and to make it better.

I am enjoying the glimpses into the photographers who work for LNP | LancasterOnline, as shared in the Sunday “Through the viewfinder” series.

They all use a camera, but it’s the individual person, personality and “focus” that make them the pros they are!

Thank you for showing us that there are many different ways to see and think — mostly about the same scene we are viewing. This might also help in making our area so much better and understanding different viewpoints. I really appreciate these snapshots from the people who work for LNP | LancasterOnline and give us our daily news and photos.

Mimi Shapiro

Lancaster