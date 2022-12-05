Memories were brought back to me with the photograph of the 40th reunion of softball players in the Nov. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Recalling the glory days”).

I know that my husband, Smokey Hutton, would have loved being there to see a lot of old friends. But, sadly, Smokey passed away in February 2021.

I feel that Smokey was there in spirit. Smokey was the catcher for Barry Parmer and Pinky Geraci, and they threw hard.

I never saw any player steal bases when Smokey caught. He loved the game. I was proud of my husband every time he played.

Smokey will never be forgotten.

Sharon L. Hutton

Lancaster