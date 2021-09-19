Fear of needles? What hypocrisy!

I have a visceral reaction to an article on page A2 of the Sept. 7 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline. The Bloomberg News article is headlined “Shot a sticking point for some.” It goes on to discuss the “terror” some people experience when they receive needles and/or shots.

Accompanying the article is a Los Angeles Times photo of one such person who allegedly overcame his fear of shots. He’s holding his COVID-19 vaccination record card — and his arm is covered in tattoos.

Was he afraid to have tattoo needles insert all that ink into his arm? Apparently not. Yet he held back on getting that vaccine shot for a long time — “because of his fear of needles.”

I thank LNP | LancasterOnline for running that article and accompanying photo. It demonstrates not overcoming fear, but the hypocrisy of some arguments that are made against the need to protect public health.

Gregory Paulson

Lancaster