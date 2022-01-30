On a recent trip to the grocery store, I went to purchase a $10 bottle of wine. Not buying wine that often, I had forgotten that I needed to show photo identification.

So I did, but I asked the cashier what would have happened if I hadn’t had any ID. She very politely said that she would not have allowed me to buy it.

On my way home, with my legally purchased bottle of wine, I began thinking about the changes that are part of the proposed federal Freedom to Vote Act. One of the key changes proposed is that voters in states with a voter ID requirement would be allowed to use utility bills, bank statements and other forms of nonphoto identification.

I looked over at my $10 wine and thought, “So, voting is now less valuable and less of a national security threat than the wine that I purchased.” You could find something as mundane as a utility bill in someone’s trash.

In my view, the Democrats in Congress are obsessed with allowing millions of immigrants to come illegally across the border. And making it easier for immigrants to become citizens who can vote without proper ID.

So, the next time you buy wine, beer or cigarettes — or you do anything else that requires a photo ID — please think about the absurdity of not requiring a photo ID to vote.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township