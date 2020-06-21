In Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline article “Tracers report few responses,” you report that there is surprise at how few people respond to phone messages left by the coronavirus contract tracers.

Surprise? Do the planners of such initiatives live in the same world I do? The majority of calls on our landline are junk. And we don’t answer unidentified calls, calls from certain area codes and calls from numbers we don’t recognize (which are usually spoofed anyway).

Our greeting message states, “Leave a message, and we will get back.” Unfortunately, telemarketers and spammers are beginning to leave messages, so if their message begins in certain ways, they immediately get deleted.

Perhaps we missed a contact tracer call because the preamble sounded too much like the incessant junk. I am self-employed, and even a new customer has to leave a message on my cellphone unless I have that person in my contacts. I just don’t have the time to run to my phone once or more an hour just to see a spoofed number on the screen.

The Do Not Call Registry didn’t really work, and it’s a pain to reset or reenroll periodically. In my view, government isn’t functional enough to do anything about this — especially when your representative doesn’t truly represent you. And so this kind of problem exists, and now contact tracing is not functioning well. Welcome to the land of the free and the home of the bought and owned representative.

Eric Miller

Mount Joy