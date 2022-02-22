Some adults assume that teenagers are wasting their time on their phones. What most adults don’t understand is that we’re really not just on our phones doing nothing — we’re actually connecting to other teens.

For some teens, it’s a lot easier to make a friend online than in person. Yes, everyone needs to be careful about who they talk to online, but you can’t always assume that it’s always a bad person on the other end of the phone.

Many teens have social anxiety, and adults pushing them to talk to people face to face could make the teen become distant with everyone. Adults who say that having online friends is dumb aren’t helping the situation, either.

Having online friends allows teens to share funny videos and cute things that the people around them might not care about. Online friends can make a teen feel like someone cares about them by asking “How have you been?” and “How was your day?” Some teens don’t have friends who treat them like that in person. Some teens don’t even have parents who treat them like some people on the other side of the phone do.

I agree that teens shouldn’t be on their phones 24/7. But adults shouldn’t keep teens from being on phones for long periods of time, because their online friends could be the only people available to comfort them when they are not OK.

Emily Houck

Quarryville

Grade 10

Solanco High School