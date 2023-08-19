This is regarding the Aug. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Late calls source of irritation.”

In reference to the late-night phone messages, Christine Volkay-Hilditch, Lancaster city’s deputy director of utilities, states, “It didn’t say there was an emergency, but it did say the message was to conserve.”

Would she please explain, then, the meaning of the first words in the call — “This is an emergency.”

Many of us heard those very words when we were awakened. So what exactly did Volkay-Hilditch mean?

Judith L. Kruse

Millersville