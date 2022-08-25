Reading “‘Everybody is armed’ in Phila.,” the The New York Times article about killings in Philadelphia that was published on the front page of the Aug. 13 LNP | LancasterOnline, one gets the impression that lethal violence in Philadelphia is some sort of natural plague, akin to an outbreak of COVID-19 or spotted lanternflies. Or, perhaps, guns are spontaneously running around shooting people.

It is not until the end of the article that the discussion turns to human beings murdering other human beings.

There is a reason that convicted felons are banned from carrying guns. They have already demonstrated a propensity to hurt others. Thus, we have laws on the books to keep felons with guns off the streets.

But Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner states that only a small fraction of the people arrested for carrying guns illegally “drive the violence” and says the city should focus on arresting people only after they have murdered someone. This is a perfect recipe for the current mayhem.

The primary function of government is to protect citizens from violence, regardless of their “neighborhood.” Everything else is secondary. The situation in Philadelphia is inexcusable and atrocious. Those who are to blame are the murderers — and the people whose primary job is to protect us from them.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster