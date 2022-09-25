As a football fan originally from Philadelphia, I have been a fan of my beloved “Iggles” (Eagles, for non-Philadelphians) for many years.

Of course, we fans were understandably proud of our team in February 2018, when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

I am proud my Iggles for another reason: social justice. Many of today’s fans may not know this but, years ago, many of those who ran football teams embraced the so-called “conventional wisdom” that African Americans did not have the intelligence to play the position of quarterback. This was a belief that was inherently racist, and it barred many athletes from being able to play that position.

I applaud my Iggles for looking beyond the color of an athlete’s skin and instead focusing on the athletic ability and heart of the men.

From Randall Cunningham to Donovan McNabb to Jalen Hurts, we have clearly seen that this franchise has looked not at the color of the skin, but the character of the individual.

For that, I am proud to be a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township