Our world has changed dramatically, and we must do everything we can to ensure that Pennsylvania communities have quick and ample access to vaccinations.

Thus far in the pandemic, the federal government estimates that pharmacies have provided more than two-thirds of all COVID-19 vaccine doses to Americans. A recent study by the Journal of American Pharmacists Association found that there were 15% more pharmacies than physician offices in low-income communities. Pharmacies also were open significantly more hours.

Unfortunately, the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses at pharmacies will stop once the federal government declares an official end to the public health emergency. But Pennsylvania could join other states — including Virginia, Florida, Georgia and Illinois — in providing pharmacists with the permanent ability to administer COVID-19 and other routine vaccinations. State House Bill 1535 and state Senate Bill 511 have been drafted to do just that.

Americans support Pennsylvania’s legislative effort. A recent survey by the National Association of Chain Drug Stores found that 68% support giving pharmacies the permanent ability to provide vaccinations. State lawmakers should act now on this commonsense legislation.

Patrick Lavella

President-elect

Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association