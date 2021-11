Most house and apartment rental agreements state, “no pets allowed.” They have got to be kidding me. During COVID-19, when people were stuck in their houses, who or what did they think helped them get through this mess?

Pets, in my humble opinion, helped save us when we were confined at home. I could go on and on, as we have two dogs (one is blind) and four cats, one of which needs constant attention. They all helped us greatly during these trying times.

Steve Vogel

Oxford