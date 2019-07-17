To tag onto Lance Smith’s July 10 letter, “Going overboard with fireworks,” I too would like to share my experiences. I have a 9-year-old terrier who is becoming more and more sensitive to loud, sudden noises — like so many other animals.
Between the increase in thunderstorms (nearly every day) we have added open season with firecrackers for the past couple of weeks. The fireworks can start at 2 in the afternoon and last until midnight. It seems as soon as one neighbor is finished, another starts off. And at times we have dueling pyrotechnics. To make matters worse, occasionally we are treated to both storms and firecrackers on the same day.
This year, I have tried sedatives prescribed by the veterinarian, pheromones and a security vest, but still I end up with a quivering, drooling, inconsolable zombie of a best friend. He will not sleep, eat, play or partake in any activities that he used to enjoy. And he will not come out of it for at least two hours after the last explosion.
I used to enjoy fireworks; however, I have taken the opposite stance since I have experienced firsthand how he feels about it. Consider also that the sounds of celebrations can be heard over 10 miles away and that a dog’s hearing is even more acute than that of most people. Please keep in mind that your exuberance is his terror.
Bob Reynolds
Leola