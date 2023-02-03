Letters to the editor logo

I must respond to the Jan. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Peterson case is a paradox.” I am appalled by what I view as the insensitivity and arrogance of the writer.

I am, myself, not in favor of abortion. That said, I also recognize that, since I am a male, this is an issue that will never apply to me.

However, I do believe that abortion is a private agony best dealt with by the woman affected and her health professional. It is not something that should be handled by politicians or self-righteous people who seem eager to demonstrate their moral superiority.

Laci Peterson was a young woman who by accounts was eager to become a mother. The tragedy was that she and her unborn child were murdered by a sociopath.

To use Peterson as a vehicle to raise the issue of abortion is to victimize her again by smearing her memory and inflicting an unwarranted blow upon her family once again.

I would advise the letter writer that if he wants to express his opinion on this topic in the future, he should take a moment to consider the feelings of those who may not have anything to do with the issue.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz

