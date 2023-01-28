Remember Scott Peterson? He was the guy who murdered his wife in December 2002 in Modesto, California. Afterward, he drove to the San Francisco Bay, went out in a boat and dumped her weighted body into the bay. His wife, Laci Peterson, was eight months pregnant with their already named son, Conner.

Scott’s alibi was that she just disappeared and, for a while, everyone believed him.

But, after growing suspicion, the late-term male fetus and then Laci Peterson’s body were found separately in April 2003 on the bay’s shore by passersby.

Scott Peterson was charged and convicted of first-degree murder in Laci Peterson’s death and second-degree murder in the death of his unborn son, Conner. He is serving life in prison.

What a paradox. Had Laci Peterson had an abortion before her murder, she would have only been exercising her legal right to claim, “My body, my choice.” But wait! Since the child came loose from his mother’s womb, it became a charge of second-degree murder.

What’s going on here? What’s wrong with this picture?

Homer Snavely

Cleona