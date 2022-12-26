Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is continuing its holiday pet food drive through the end of December. Dry cat and dog food, canned food and treats are needed.

Thanks to the people and organizations that have already donated. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at 26 Millersville Road, or you can use our Amazon or Chewy wish list page.

Happy holidays and best wishes for a happy new year from everyone at Pet Pantry. Thanks, and God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township