Smitten with kittens. ’Tis the season. There is an abundance of kittens everywhere, and Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is no exception.

Pet Pantry is especially in need of Royal Canin mother-and-baby cat food. You can visit our Amazon wish list page or drop off donations at our main location, 26 Millersville Road.

All donations, large or small, are greatly appreciated. Everyone enjoy this beautiful season of rebirth and awakening. God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township