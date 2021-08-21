Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is running low on dry cat food for the people enrolled in our food distribution program. Any brand is appreciated and acceptable because it is all mixed together when distributed.

Donations can be dropped off at our main location at 26 Millersville Road. Use the side porch if we are closed.

Also, donations can be made on our Amazon wish list page, and don’t forget to log in through Amazon Smile, so that part of your purchase price is donated back to us.

COVID-19 prevented us from having our biggest fundraiser last year — the Howls and Meows Bingo Bash. This year, it will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25, which gives you 20 games. There will be plenty of prizes, raffle baskets and our 50/50 raffle. Also, lots of delicious food to purchase.

Hope to see you there. All proceeds go toward helping us meet the need for families and their furry friends. Thanks for everyone’s support in the past. Let’s all stay positive. Onward and upward. God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township