Letters to the editor

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County had its holiday food distribution the weekend of Nov. 13-14. Now, the shelves are empty. Our annual food drive begins Monday.

We will be in need of dry dog and cat food. Also, treats. Smaller-size boxes would be greatly appreciated. It makes it a lot easier for distribution to our clients for their pets.

The Extraordinary Give certainly lived up to its name. It was a huge success. Because of our generous community, we exceeded our expectations. Now, we will be able to purchase a new X-ray machine and upgrade lighting in our surgical suite.

Did you know that Pet Pantry was again voted the No. 1 rescue organization in Lancaster County in Lancaster County Magazine’s “Best of Lancaster” readers’ choice awards? Heartfelt thanks to everyone.

Our 2022 calendars are also available for purchase for $12. The cover features a favorite medical surrender, Buddy. Check out his story on our Facebook page. It’s worth watching.

Happy holidays, everyone. Stay safe, take care and God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township

