Good news travels fast. Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has acquired a second facility at 2120 Columbia Ave. — the former Spotlight Kennels. This facility comes with the zoning required for veterinary services. Minor renovations will be made.

Pet Pantry has had an overwhelming demand for trap-neuter-return services this year. In 2023, one floor of this new building will be used to launch a dedicated trap-neuter-return clinic. Pet Pantry will be reaching out to local veterinarians and vet techs who are willing to volunteer their services. The hope and goal are to offer clinics three days a week once the program is developed.

Pet Pantry also continues to develop its dog adoption program. With the purchase of this new facility, that vision can come to fruition. The lower level of this building will be used as a temporary holding area (dog kennels) until foster homes become available. Also, this could become a future meet-and-greet area for those seeking to adopt dogs.

Everyone at Pet Pantry would humbly like to thank all donors and sponsors. Without them, Pet Pantry wouldn’t be where it is today. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. God bless. Onward and upward.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township