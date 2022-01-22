2022 is a very special year for Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, as it’s celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

That’s 10 years of meeting needs right here in Lancaster County for families and their four-legged friends. We can look forward to a lot of special events being held throughout the year.

Pet Pantry started as a food distribution program for families who were having financial difficulties and realized they couldn’t afford to keep their four-legged family members.

Later, Pet Pantry realized there was also a need for a lower-cost program for spaying and neutering — not only for family pets, but feral and colony cats. Hence, the trap-neuter-return program. With growth came the need for lower-cost veterinary care, then surrender and adoption programs for cats and dogs.

Today, Pet Pantry is a well-organized, multidimensional rescue with staff members, dedicated volunteers and the support of the residents of Lancaster County and beyond. As co-founder and CEO Melody Sanders says, it takes a village, and we have a great one.

Congratulations, Pet Pantry. Here’s to another 10 years. The future vision is for growth and to uphold the highest standard to make sure all the animals are safe and thriving.

God bless. And thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for printing my letters.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township