The new year is here, and Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is bursting at the seams. It’s a priority now to look for a bigger facility. Even though adoptions are up, there is no money to be made through adoptions when you take into consideration all that goes into taking care of one animal: worming, flea treatment, shots, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery.
We truly depend on our generous community for financial help and support with fundraisers held throughout the year, our various events, grants and/or benefactors. We are blessed. We provide a myriad of services: our trap-neuter-return clinic at home and aboard the SS Pantry mobile veterinary unit; our unique gift shop; our food distribution program, which has grown through the years; our discounted veterinary services; and medical emergency cases.
It’s sad to know that some people take advantage of our services by being delinquent with payments. Pet Pantry isn’t a charity ward for animals. We all have high hopes for the future.
Everyone at Pet Pantry — staff and our 80 active volunteers — look forward to 2020 and hope we exceed our greatest expectations.
Thanks, and God bless.
Anne Spadea
West Lampeter Township