Officials from Humane Pennsylvania and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have been featured on the local news to talk about the need for bags of dry dog and cat food. They are concerned about people not having the money to feed their furry companions. Pet Pantry of Lancaster County was founded for this reason. We have lots of folks enrolled in our food distribution program, and they also are in need of these items. You can donate by going to our Amazon wish list page or by dropping off donations at our main location at 26 Millersville Road. Any donation small or large would be greatly appreciated. Thanks, Lancaster County, for all your support in the past. Everyone stay safe, and God bless you.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township